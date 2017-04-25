AFC Leopards coach applauds duo’s talents

AFC Leopards head coach Stewart Hall has praised midfield duo of Allan Kateregga and Whyvonne Isuza for their good job.

The two were instrumental against Thika United in a league match played on Sunday where Isuza scored a goal to top up Gilbert Fiamenyo’s for Ingwe’s 2-1 victory.

Speaking to Goal after the match, the Englishman explained that the two players can always adjust accordingly for any match in a bid to hand his side a win.

"We have a lot of good technical players. I’m very pleased with the attitudes of people like Kateregga and Isuza because they are very talented players; they are technical players. They defend and attack appropriately depending on match situations and that’s why we have performed well."

Allan Kateregga has, so far, scored two goals, one behind those of their top scorer Gilbert Fiamenyo.