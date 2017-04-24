AFC Leopards head coach Stewart Hall gave Thika United defender Sosthenes Idah some cash as a way of apologizing for ‘wrong doing’ after their league match played on Sunday at Thika sub-county Stadium.

AFC Leopards coach gives Thika United player money to apologize

The Englishman moved out of his zone to quarrel the player inside the pitch after a scuffle ensued between the player and AFC Leopards goalkeeper Ian Otieno.

At the end the match, Idah went straight to the coach to apologize despite not being on the wrong side but Stewart realized the truth and decided to ‘compensate’ him with ‘a few shillings’.

"I apologize for that. I have apologized for the player; I have given him a few shillings to buy himself a tusker tonight; I was wrong. He came to apologize to me I said I was wrong not you; here is the money have yourself a tusker on me tonight," he told Goal.

Thika United head coach James Nandwa had also cried foul over poor officiating in the match insisting that the centre referee openly favoured AFC Leopards.

"The centre referee made dubious decisions which I think cost us in the end. It is clear that SuperSport’s exit will hurt a number of teams in the league because referees can now do open mistakes."

AFC Leopards are now placed at position two, a place above Gor Mahia and behind Posta Rangers on the Kenyan Premier League table.