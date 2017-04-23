Chigozirim Metu says he is looking forward to a better second round with ABS FC and hopes to improve his game.

I hope to improve my game, says ABS' Metu

The speedy winger was one of the bright prospects of the Saraki Boys in the recently concluded first round games of the 2016/17 Nigeria Professional Football League season.

"It's very difficult to be a top player without experience and I think the best place to get it is ABS," Metu told Goal.

"The second will be better and I am very certain of that because I now know what it takes to make it in the league of big boys.

"I hope to improve in certain aspects of my game and propel ABS to the top three at the end of the campaign. It is a target that is possible."