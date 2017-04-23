SuperSport United defeated the Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and advanced into the semi-finals of the Nedbank Cup, on Saturday evening.

SuperSport United players can be proud of their performance, says coach Baxter

Both teams could not be separated after 120 minutes of football and it took a penalty shoot-out to separate the two, after Jeremy Brockie’s second half strike was cancelled out by a late Ramahlwe Mphahlele header.

The victory also saw Matsatsantsa bounce back, following their recent struggles in their Premier Soccer League (PSL) campaign. After the match, SuperSport coach Stuart Baxter lauded his team’s performance on the night.

“I think we felt we should have won it in 90 minutes,” Baxter said post-match.

“We had some massive chances, it goes into extra-time and we had the excitement of a penalty against us. I don’t know what Dean (Furman) was doing, I don’t think he knows what he was doing. But it was a penalty.

“Reyaad (Pieterse) comes out big and keeps us in the game and we could have sneaked it again, but we go to extra-time and then we go to penalties and they kept their nerve. That’s all you can say, penalties is penalties, it’s what it is.

“If we had lost on it, I would have been gutted. So, I’ll accept the win through penalties but I think it reflected the game. I think we were on top and created better chances and I think we were very solid.

“So, I’m proud of the players.” Baxter added.

The 63-year-old also singled out Brockie, for his performance on the night and Baxter believes that the New Zealand international is beginning to rediscover his form once again.

“Tonight was like ''Welcome back Jeremy Brockie', and a lot of them upped their game. So, I’m really proud of them,” Baxter expressed.

“Jeremy played like Jeremy tonight, he’s been a little bit anonymous. He’s not been doing himself justice and I think he’s worried about it. Good players, they worry about their form and I think he’s worried about it. We’ve spoken to him and tonight I think he got back on track. I think a lot of our players got back on track. I am really proud of them,”

The former Amakhosi mastermind also stated that SuperSport are one step closer to defending their title.

“We are one step closer,” Baxter said.

“I have a friend with quite a dubious background in England, and he says if there is a Rolex out there and someone wants to take it then I don’t really care. But if they come into my house and take my Rolex then I’ll fight tooth and nail. And that’s what the lads did tonight. So, I think that’s what they did and they can be proud of their performance,” Baxter concluded.