AFC Leopards are keen on seeing Gor Mahia being heavily punished over ‘player tapping’ following a row which has seen youngster Vincent Oburu stay in the cold since the beginning of the season.

AFC Leopards want FKF to punish Gor Mahia over player tapping

Oburu was signed by AFC Leopards, then it emerged that Gor Mahia also had a deal with him forcing Football Kenya Federation to intervene before the player makes his Kenyan Premier League debut.

The federation has so far ruled that the player is deregistered for the league’s first leg and that he will be available for signing by AFC Leopards in June having been found guilty of double signing offence.

The national football governing body is now investigating the conduct of Gor Mahia FC as pertains the double signing of the player.

According to AFC Leopards CEO Ronald Namai, it will only be fare if K’Ogalo are blocked from making any tranfers for at least two years.

“It is clear that Gor Mahia went against the rules by tapping the player. We are therefore going to insist that the federation imposes a very stiff penalty on the club including banning them from player transfers for 2 seasons as has been done elsewhere.

“Further, we expect such behavior to be penalized under the club licensing regulations. This behavior can only be equated to hooliganism which has to be clamped down heavily.

“We are happy with the conclusion of this matter and look forward to concentrating on delivering results on the pitch, Namai was quoted as saying on the club’s official website.

Another good news for AFC Leopards is that, former Muhoroni Youth forward Samuel Ndung’u, has also finally been cleared to feature for Ingwe. He might therefore be drafted to the squad which will play against Thika United on Sunday.