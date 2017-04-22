Sofapaka name squad against Kakamega Homeboyz

News

Sofapaka head coach Sam Ssimbwa has named his squad which will play against Kakamega Homeboyz on Saturday.

Captain George Maelo is back after recovering from an injury but he starts from the bench. Charles Okwemba gets another start alongside another veteran in Moses Odhiambo.

Humphrey Okoti, Maurice Odipo and Michael Oduor starts from the bench.

Sofapaka: Mathias Kigonya, Bagoole Johnson, Mugabi Jonathan, Charles Okwemba, Paul Odhiambo, Mohammed Kilume, Wanok Pate, Moses Odhiambo, James Kasibante, Ezekiel Okare, Kennedy Odour.

Subs: Opiyo George, Charles Pilipli, Humprey Okoti, George Maelo, Michael Oduor, Maurice Odipo, Otieno Ryan.

