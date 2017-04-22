Lorenzo Insigne has ended speculation linking the attacker with a move to the Premier League by signing a new contract at Napoli.

Liverpool target Insigne signs new Napoli deal

Ibrahimovic out for the season

Liverpool and Arsenal were reportedly interested in the Italy international, who has committed his future to the Serie A side until 2022.

Insigne - who has hit 14 league goals and recorded seven assists for Napoli in Serie A this season - was delighted to confirm he will be staying at the club.

"I'm happy: my childhood dream has finally come true," Insigne said at a press conference. "I must say thanks to [coach Maurizio] Sarri and my team-mates if I'm recognised as a leader of this squad.

"We're on the right path: we've got the will to win. For our amazing fans, for this outstanding club.

"I'd like to thank all my coaches. A special mention to [Zdenek] Zeman who made me become a footballer. Working under coach Sarri is an honour. I'm pretty sure he can lead us to something important.

"The renewal is filling me with joy. It's emotional: only few years ago I wasn't even thinking about this opportunity, the biggest dream."