WATCH: Giovinco scores stunning free kick in Toronto FC victory

Sebastian Giovinco is back.

After a slow start which saw the Toronto FC star only score once in five games, Giovinco hit for a pair of goals in his team's 3-1 victory over the visiting Chicago Fire.

His first goal was pretty, but his second was trademark Giovinco as he lined up from about 25 yards out and struck a perfectly placed free kick past a helpless Jorge Bava in the Chicago goal.



Sealed with a Giovinco free kick. #TORvCHI https://t.co/dJQt9ksmw0 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 22, 2017

Giovinco's goals helped TFC earn its second win of the season, boosting the club to 10 points after seven games played.