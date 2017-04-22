Conte confirms Courtois is fit to face Tottenham in crunch FA Cup semi-final clash

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has confirmed goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois will be fit to face Tottenham in Saturday's FA Cup semi-final after recovering from an ankle injury.

Courtois missed Chelsea's 2-0 defeat at Manchester United last weekend, having reportedly been hurt during a promotional video shoot.

Asmir Begovic deputised as the league leaders suffered a second defeat in four games at Old Trafford, but Courtois is expected to return to Conte's starting line-up for the clash against Spurs at Wembley.

"The most important thing is that Thibaut has recovered," said Conte. "He trained with us this week.

"This is the most important thing, then I speak with my club [about the circumstances of Courtois' injury]. When I speak with my club I think it is important to keep the conversation secret, and to improve every situation.

"Commercial work is very important for the club. For a great club, commercial is very important but I repeat it's important always to have a good link with everyone, and then to find the best solution to improve."

Conte refused to be drawn on speculation linking Spanish striker Diego Costa with a move to the Chinese Super League, insisting his focus was on helping Chelsea to a league and cup double for the first time since 2009-10.

Costa has scored 17 goals in 30 Premier League appearances this season, but Conte brushed aside questions about his future, saying: "We are starting about Diego to China?

"I think and I repeat the most important thing for us is to be focused on the present, to do what we are doing until now, to focus on the present, to finish a good season for us and then we want to do something extraordinary.

"Don't forget, this moment is very important for the club. We are building a foundation. We are fighting for the title, playing for the semi-final, and that means together we are doing a great job.

"We are only at the start of this job."