Manchester United have just a few days rest in which to recover from their 120-minute victory over Anderlecht before facing Burnley in the Premier League.

Burnley vs Manchester United: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

The Red Devils will be without Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo at Turf Moor after both players suffered injuries in Thursday night's Europa League clash, stretching Jose Mourinho's options even further ahead of the final run-in.

Burnley will provide a stern test, too - only five teams in the English top flight have collected more points at home than the Clarets so far this season.

Burnley vs Manchester United

Date

Sunday, April 23, 2017

Time

14:15 GMT, 09:15 ET



TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports 1 and by stream via Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream

Sky Sports 1

Sky Go



In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on NBCSN and by stream via NBC Sports Live.

US TV channel Online stream

NBCSN

NBC Sports Live



SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Burnley players

Goalkeepers

Heaton, Robinson, Pope

Defenders

Lowton, Mee, Ward, Tarkowski, Darikwa, Flanagan, Keane

Midfielders

Boyd, Arfield, Gudmundsson, Defour, Hendrick, Barton, Brady, Westwood

Forwards

Gray, Vokes, Barnes



Sam Vokes and Scott Arfield are doubts for Burnley with muscle problems and may not be risked, while Johann Berg Gudmundsson is likely to play again for the Under-23's before appearing for the first team as he builds up his fitness following a serious knee injury.

Dean Marney and Kevin Long are long-term absentees.

Position Man Utd players

Goalkeepers

De Gea, Romero

Defenders

Blind, Shaw, Valencia, Darmian, Fosu-Mensah, Bailly, Tuanzebe

Midfielders

Carrick, Young, Herrera, Fellaini, Lingard, Mkhitaryan, Pogba

Forwards

Martial, Rooney, Rashford



Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo could be set for extended spells on the sidelines after coming off with injuries against Anderlecht on Thursday, and Juan Mata, Chris Smalling and Phil Jones are also out.

Mourinho hinted that Eric Bailly was fatigued but the Ivorian may have to play due to a lack of other options unless a youngster such as Timothy Fosu-Mensah or Axel Tuanzebe is thrown into the fray.

BETTING & GAME ODDS

Man Utd are 7/10 favourites to win away from home, according to Oddschecker , with Burnley priced at 5/1 and the draw available at 3/1.

Marcus Rashford is the favourite to score the first goal at 9/2, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan available at 11/2 and Andre Gray coming in first for Burnley at 10/1.

GAME PREVIEW

If Jose Mourinho is to be believed, Manchester United are in trouble.

Playing down expectations in challenging situations is a pretty typical Mourinho tactic, of course, but it does seem increasingly clear that the Portuguese sees the Europa League - and the Champions League qualification spot awarded to its winner - as United's priority for the rest of the season.

The Red Devils face an uphill struggle from here to reel in Liverpool or Manchester City for a place in the top four of the Premier League, and with their growing injury list it makes sense that the route that involves three games between now and May 24 would appear preferable.

While there are no pushovers in the semi-finals, United should be confident of beating Celta Vigo even without Zlatan Ibrahimovic and would be favourites against Lyon or Ajax in a potential final, too.

Mourinho will have to manage his squad in preparation for the two-legged tie with Celta and with the Manchester derby coming up in midweek, he may be tempted to enforce a few unexpected changes at Burnley.

Ander Herrera, David de Gea, Daley Blind, Anthony Martial and Ashley Young would seem to be certain starters after being left out of the lineup against Anderlecht, but whether or not Marcus Rashford, who played 120 minutes, can start three games in a week remains to be seen.