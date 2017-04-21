Posta Rangers head coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo has identified his side’s weakness ahead of their league match against Kariobangi Sharks.

Posta Rangers identify weakness ahead of Sharks match

The Mailmen have started off well winning three of the matches played and standing at position two on the league table but ‘Pamzo’ is still worried with his striking force. He explains that the forwards have scored a lean number of goals even from their victories and that the same should change for a better performance.

“I think we are treading dangerously because we have failed to score more than one goal in each of the three games we have won. It means that while our defense is working very well, there is work to be done with our strikers. I want to see the forwards score more goals starting with this match against Kariobangi Sharks. Obviously, you will see an attack-minded Posta on the day,” he told kpl.co.ke.

The match against Kariobangi Sharks will be played on Saturday at Afraha Stadium as from 2:00pm.