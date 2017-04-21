SuperSport United coach Stuart Baxter has been the South African Football Association (Safa)'s preferred candidate of late, for the vacant Bafana Bafana position.

Baxter: My son's name has never been mentioned in Bafana Bafana talks

Subsequently, Safa were granted permission to hold talks with Baxter over a potential return to the position he vacated in 2005. However, negotiations have reportedly stalled of late and the coach has confirmed nothing has been agreed upon as yet.

Meanwhile, the 63-year-old has opened up about his negotiations with South African football’s mother body and has stated that he is waiting to see if Safa will allow him to see out the remainder of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) season with Matsatsantsa, before making a decision on his future.

“Chronologically‚ Danny (Jordaan) asked me‚ ‘Is it worth talking?’ I said‚ ‘Clear it with SuperSport’‚” Baxter told Times Media.

“Safa approached the club. It was leaked far too early that things were done and dusted – they weren’t. We had not had any sort of negotiations. Then the club gave permission.

"There have been some talks‚ where I’ve tried to get clarity on what the job would entail for me‚ and what would be my area of input.

“Then the bits and pieces with the club had to be attended to. Safa (Mumble and Jordaan) were away in the USA‚ it’s not been done," he added.

“And I think over the last few days there have been more talks between the club and the FA (Football Association) to see if there is a solution that they can both live with‚ where I would stay at SuperSport until the end of the season,” Baxter continued.

“And at that point where it’s all agreed up‚ then I will make a call. When I can make an educated call I will say‚ ‘Yeah I fancy that’‚ or‚ ‘Sorry‚ no thanks’. And that’s where we are.

“I think we are very close to the club and the association understanding each other. It’s dragged out‚ and I don’t know why,” Baxter proclaimed.

Baxter has also clarified the rumours that have been circulating, most notably, the reported R1 million per month salary, as well as the coach’s demands to bring along his son Lee, as the goalkeeper coach.

“Nonsense,” Baxter expressed.

I can categorically – hand on heart‚ with witnesses‚ because there have been people at every conversation – say that for the salary‚ I have never heard that number.

“Any number that I have heard has been millions less than that.

“And in terms of members of staff my son has never been mentioned,” Baxter said.

“I think he’s a great goalkeeper-coach‚ and people at SuperSport (where Lee Baxter worked until June 2016) would take him back in a heartbeat.

“But because I know the fear of nepotism I never mentioned him.

“I know how it was mentioned‚ which was when SuperSport spoke with the FA.

"Safa asked‚ ‘What did Stuart (Baxter) have when he came to SuperSport?’

"And of course they said‚ ‘He had Lee and Josh (Smith‚ SuperSport’s fitness trainer)’.

“Then it gets leaked to someone and suddenly I’ve got a demand,” Baxter concluded.