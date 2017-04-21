Kaizer Chiefs midfielder George Lebese says he will most certainly look to score against SuperSport United when they face them in the Nedbank Cup match on Saturday.

Kaizer Chiefs winger Lebese eager to continue his scoring run against SuperSport United

“Obviously, I want to continue that momentum against them. We have a plan for them. We’ve been working hard on our tactics, and we all have the same plan and goal for them,” Lebese said on the Thursday Night Live show.

The 27-year-old came off the bench against Chippa United last week Saturday and he scored the winning goal in a 1-0 PSL victory in Nelspruit.

Lebese found the net against Matsatsantsa the last time the two sides played in league match which ended in a 1-1 draw in November last year.

“We’ve been fortunate to watch both their past two games against Sundowns. We’ve seen what they have changed which players were playing. So we know what to expect,” he said.

“We know most of the players there. We know their qualities. We know they are a quality team with a quality coach so we’ll see what happens on the day,” Lebese concluded.

The winger also scored twice against SuperSport as they beat them 4-1 in a PSL match last season.