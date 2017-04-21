Rashford: Man Utd did it the hard way!

Marcus Rashford admits Manchester United did it the hard way after his dramatic extra-time winner sealed victory over Anderlecht in the Europa League quarter-finals.

The United striker hit the winning goal after 107 minutes at Old Trafford to follow up his earlier assist for Henrikh Mkhitaryan's opener, Sofiane Hanni's first-half strike for the visitors having ultimately forced extra time.

Rashford was one of many home players guilty of missing chances when the tie was level, but was relieved to see Jose Mourinho's side eventually win 2-1 on the night and claim a 3-2 aggregate triumph to reach the last four.

Rashford keeps United's season alive

"All you can do is keep trying to create chances and that is what we kept doing," Rashford, who also starred in the weekend Premier League win over Chelsea, said to BT Sport.

"We pinned them back in the second half and started pushing as a team, which is what the game needed at that time.

"We had a lot of chances and could have scored a lot of goals but sometimes games go like that. We got one in the end and everyone is happy now.

"You just have to keep going and hope you get another chance. We have done it the hard way but none of that matters now."

Midfielder Michael Carrick, meanwhile, feared the worst when United wasted numerous chances in the second half of normal time.

"We created a few chances and didn't take them again - we thought it might be one of those nights," he said after a victory that came at a cost due to Marcos Rojo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic suffering injuries.

"We did not start well because we did not capitalise on the goal. But we are through - that is what you have to do in cup competitions.

"People are saying, 'Are you going to prioritise the league or the cup?' We have got to fire on all fronts. We have got a duty to do that. We have still got a chance in both competitions.

"Cup nights like this when you go through are great. There is great belief in the squad, a great atmosphere and we hope to carry it on.

"It is disappointing [to have Rojo and Ibrahimovic injured]. We have played a lot of games. Hopefully it is not too serious because they are two big players for us."