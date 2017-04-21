Mohammed Yusuf has tagged Kano Pillars' 1-0 loss to Niger Tornadoes as 'a lesson for us'.

'It's a lesson for us' - Kano Pillars' Yusuf on Tornadoes loss

Sai Masu Gida suffered their third consecutive loss in Lokoja after Ebenezer Odeyemi benefitted from a defensive error to give the Ikon Allah Boys a victory.

But Yusuf is confident that the Kadiri Ikhana-led side can work on their mistakes and overcome their troubles.

"It's a lesson for us, it's a defensive error that cost us the the game, we just have to look at that and work on it and officiating in the second half disturbed us from playing " Mohammed told Goal.

"The game was good, I'm satisfied with the way we played, we have always been playing, but it's just the goal.

"Yes it's three losses in a row for us, that's part of the game, but by the time we pick up again and win three in a row, this talk and worry will be over.

"I believe the window will give us time to adjust and work on our lapses and may be the technical crew will also make fresh signings to make us stronger and better by second round," he concluded.