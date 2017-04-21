Chelsea take on Tottenham at Wembley on Saturday in the first of the weekend's two FA Cup semi-finals.

FA Cup semi-final: Chelsea vs Tottenham TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Both teams are in with a chance of doing a domestic double this season as they battle it out at the top of the Premier League as well as in the national cup competition.

'Faltering Chelsea fear Tottenham'

Antonio Conte's Blues currently have the edge in the English top flight but Spurs will hope to deal a blow to their confidence by inflicting a second defeat in a row upon them.

Game

Chelsea vs Tottenham

Date

Saturday, April 22, 2017

Time

17:15 GMT, 12:15 ET



TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television nationally on BBC One and by stream via the BBC Sport app and website.

UK TV channel Online stream

BBC One

BBC Sport



In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on FOX's over-the-air network and by stream via Fox Soccer 2Go.

US TV channel Online stream

FOX

Fox Soccer 2Go



SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Chelsea players

Goalkeepers

Courtois, Begovic, Eduardo

Defenders

Aina, Ake, Alonso, Azpilicueta, Cahill, Luiz, Terry, Zouma

Midfielders

Chalobah, Fabregas, Hazard, Kante, Kenedy, Loftus-Cheek, Matic, Moses, Musonda, Willian

Forwards

Batshuayi, Costa, Pedro, Solanke



Thibaut Courtois is expected to return after an ankle injury, replacing Asmir Begovic in goal. Gary Cahill was briefly hospitalised with a fever during the week, however, and will not feature as a result.

David Luiz: Spurs are monsters

Marcos Alonso missed the defeat to Manchester United due to illness and there has been suggestions the bug also hit Victor Moses and Diego Costa, but all are expected to be in the lineup at Wembley.

Potential starting XI: Courtois; Zouma, Luiz, Azpilicueta; Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Pedro, Costa, Hazard.

Position Tottenham players

Goalkeepers

Lloris, Vorm, Lopez

Defenders

Walker, Rose, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Trippier, Wimmer, Davies, Carter-Vickers

Midfielders

Wanyama, Nkoudou, Dier, Sissoko, Dembele, Dele, Eriksen, Onomah

Forwards

Son, Janssen, Kane



Mauricio Pochettino has no new setbacks to deal with and could name the same side that thrashed Bournemouth last time out. Michel Vorm is a doubt with a knee injury and Danny Rose, Erik Lamela and Harry Winks are out.

Can Spurs end their FA Cup hoodoo?

Pochettino could match Chelsea's 3-4-3 by dropping Son Heung-Min or Christian Eriksen but both players have been in excellent form of late, with the Korean netting eight goals in his past six games.

Potential starting XI: Lloris; Walker, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies; Dier, Dembele; Eriksen, Dele, Son; Kane.

BETTING & GAME ODDS

The odds are almost dead even for this match, according to Oddschecker, with Chelsea slight favourites at around 17/10 and Tottenham priced at 9/5.

Cahill: Chelsea want the double

Diego Costa and Harry Kane are similarly tied in the first goalscorer market at 9/2, with Eden Hazard priced at 13/2 and Dele Alli 15/2.

GAME PREVIEW

There may not be any Premier League points up for grabs, but this FA Cup semi-final feels like a test of Chelsea's mettle as the title race enters its final straight.

The prospect of a return to Wembley to play for the cup is incentive enough, of course, but you cannot help but feel that a Blues win would also send an important message as far as the league is concerned following their defeat to Manchester United.

Tottenham, of course, are their closest challengers in the English top flight and now just four points behind Antonio Conte's side. Dealing their rivals a second consecutive loss at the start of a run of three difficult games in seven days would truly set the cat amongst the pigeons.

Spurs' win against Chelsea in January was the first question asked of Chelsea since Conte had got them going in a 3-4-3 formation and they responded with another long unbeaten run that solidified their status as champions-elect.

When that streak ended against Crystal Palace, they bounced back by beating Manchester City in the next match but with legs and minds tiring, their latest winning run did not last long.

For both of these teams, then, victory could bring more reward than a place in the FA Cup final.

For Chelsea, it might be the morale-boosting shot in the arm they need to get back to winning ways in the Premier League and keep Tottenham at arm's length.

For Spurs, it is a chance to make the seed of doubt they have planted in the Blues' minds a little bit bigger.