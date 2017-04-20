The 2016-17 A-League finals kick off with an absolute cracker as Brisbane Roar welcome Western Sydney Wanderers to Suncorp Stadium. Will we see a repeat of last season's nine-goal thriller?

Brisbane Roar - Western Sydney Wanderers Preview

SQUADS

Brisbane Roar squad: 1.Michael THEO (gk), 3.Luke DEVERE, 5.Corey BROWN, 6.Avram PAPADOPOULOS, 7.Thomas KRISTENSEN, 8.Jacob PEPPER, 9.Jamie MACLAREN, 10.Brett HOLMAN, 11.Tommy OAR, 13.Jade NORTH (c), 20.Shannon BRADY, 21.Jamie YOUNG (gk), 22.Thomas BROICH, 25.Kye ROWLES, 26.Nick D'AGOSTINO, 28.Brandon BORRELLO, 29.Joe CALETTI, 46.Cameron CRESTANI **two to be omitted**

Ins: 5.Corey BROWN (promoted), 13.Jade NORTH (returns from illness), 25.Kye ROWLES (promoted)

Outs: 50.Dane INGHAM (not selected)

Unavailable: 4.Daniel BOWLES (knee – season), 15.ARANA (hamstring – 1 week), 17.Matt MCKAY (knee – 1-2 weeks), 19.Jack HINGERT (cheekbone – 1-2 weeks)

Western Sydney Wanderers squad: 1.Jerrad TYSON (gk), 2.Shannon COLE, 3.Jack CLISBY, 5.Brendan HAMILL, 6.Mitch NICHOLS, 7.Steven LUSTICA, 8.DIMAS (c), 10.Nicolás MARTÍNEZ, 11.Brendon SANTALAB, 12.Scott NEVILLE, 14.Jumpei KUSUKAMI, 15.Kearyn BACCUS, 16.Jaushua SOTIRIO, 18.Robert CORNTHWAITE, 20.Vedran JANJETOVIC (gk), 22.Jonathan ASPROPOTAMITIS, 23.Lachlan SCOTT, 24.Terry ANTONIS **two to be omitted**

Ins: 3.Jack CLISBY, 6.Mitch NICHOLS, 11.Brendon SANTALAB, 12.Scott NEVILLE, 14.Jumpei KUSUKAMI, 16.Jaushua SOTIRIO, 22.Jonathan ASPROPOTAMITIS, 23.Lachlan SCOTT, 24.Terry ANTONIS (all promoted)

Outs: 17.Aritz BORDA, 21.Mario SHABOW, 26.Jackson BANDIERA, 28.Stefan ZINNI, 29.Ryan GRIFFITHS, 42.Keanu BACCUS, 49.Abraham MAJOK (all not selected)

Unavailable: 19.Jacob MELLING (back – indefinite)

BLUFFER'S GUIDE

These two met in a quite extraordinary finals match a year ago, with the Wanderers eventually prevailing 5-4 in extra time.

Brisbane led 3-0 before Romeo Castelen hit a hat-trick to give Western Sydney a 4-3 lead.

Western Sydney Wanderers 5 Brisbane Roar 4

Jamie Maclaren took the game to extra time but Dario Vidosic supplied the Wanderers' winner as the home side advanced to the grand final.

This time, it really is too close to call.

Of the two sides, Western Sydney come into this game in better form, having not lost any of their last six matches in the A-League, although they did succumb to FC Seoul in the AFC Champions League (ACL) last week.

Meanwhile, Brisbane needed to come back from 3-1 down to beat Wellington Phoenix 4-3 last weekend and avoid a second straight domestic defeat.

Aloisi backs Roar's 'big-game players'

Roar have won four of their past five games in all competitions and are probably slight favourites due to their home advantage and Maclaren's sparkling form.

But Western Sydney have a fully fit 23-man squad, a rare luxury at this time of the season and even more remarkable given their additional ACL commitments.

Brisbane are still without captain Matt McKay (knee), full-back Jack Hingert (cheekbone) and Arana (hamstring), although that trio could be pushing for selection if John Aloisi's side advance to the semi-finals.

ROUTE TO GOAL

When defensive strategies against Roar are drawn up by opposition coaches, stopping Maclaren is likely to be at the top of the page.

The red-hot marksman scored his 19th goal of the season last weekend to grab a share of the Golden Boot with Melbourne Victory striker Besart Berisha.

Worryingly for Western Sydney, Maclaren has scored more goals against them than any other A-League side including goals in his past eight games against the Red-and-Black.

What's more, the 23-year-old is starting to get some help up front with Brett Holman having scored four goals in Roar's past three matches in all competitions, while Brandon Borrello, Thomas Broich and Nick D'Agostino are also chipping in.

Popovic: Potential Sydney derby won't distract WSW

Western Sydney come into the finals as the lowest-scoring of the top six sides, netting just 35 goals in their 27 games.

But Brendon Santalab, who was named the Wanderers' A-League player of the year this week, can lay claim to being as effective as Maclaren, if not more so.

The evergreen striker has scored a goal every 76.3 minutes this season, compared to Maclaren's 110.5 minutes.

WHO'S BEEN IN THE SPOTLIGHT THIS WEEK?

Thomas Broich. The Roar legend confirmed he will leave the club at the end of this season, meaning this could be his last A-League match in Brisbane.

FORM LINES (all competitions)

Brisbane Roar: WWLWW

Western Sydney Wanderers: WWDLD

PREDICTION

Brisbane Roar 2-1 Western Sydney Wanderers (AET)