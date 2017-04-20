Cape Town City and Bidvest Wits drew 1-1 in a PSL match which was played at the Cape Town Stadium in the Mother City on Wednesday night.

Cape Town City 1-1 Bidvest Wits: The Citizens fight back to hold the Clever Boys

The entertaining draw sees the Citizens remain at the top of the league standings with 46 points, while the Clever Boys also remain second on the table - only a point behind the log leaders.





Gavin Hunt made seven changes to the starting line-up that took on Egyptian side Smouha in the Caf Confederation Cup match in Alexandria last weekend.





Reeve Frosler, Phumlani Ntshangase, Sifiso Myeni as well as Phakamani Mahlambi were the four players, who retained their places in the Clever Boys starting line-up ahead of the crucial league clash.





On the other hand, the Citizens coach Eric Tinkler dropped Lehlohonolo Majoro, Bhongolethu Jayiya and Thabo Mokeke. The trio started during City's league clash with Platinum Stars last week Thursday.





The Clever Boys got off to the best possible start as their early pressure off paid after Thamsanqa Mkhize had fouled Phakamani Mahlambi in the box and the visitors were awarded a penalty.





South Africa youth and senior international Mahlambi dusted himself off and fired past City goalkeeper Shu-Aib Walters to make it 1-0 to Wits just five minutes into the match.





Mahlambi proved to be a thorn to the Citizens defence in the early stages of the top of the league log encounter. But the Citizens grew into the match as it progressed.





The Clever Boys were now forced to play on the counter with Cuthbert Malajila pressing upfront as a lone striker, but he was tightly marked by City defender Tshepo Gumede.





The Citizens should have restored parity with the half-time break fast approaching, but Sibusiso Masina and Ebrahim Seedat were both wasteful in front of goal.





The visitors' defence which was led by Thulani Hlatshwayo stood firm until the match referee Victor Gomes blew the half-time whistle. Wits were leading 1-0 at the interval.





City tried to press Wits after the restart, but they were left vulnerable at the back. Walters had to produce a magnificent save - denying Sifiso Myeni following a quick move by the visitors just before the hour-mark.





Tinkler had to react and the former Orlando Pirates head coach pulled out Thabo Nodada, who had a quiet first-half in the City midfield, for veteran forward Majoro.





The change rejuvenated City's attack and they managed to restore parity after Mkhize was fouled by S'fiso Hlanti in Wits' half as pressure mounted on the visitors' defence.





The resultant set-piece was headed home by Gumede to make it 1-1 with 19 minutes left on the clock. Aubrey Ngoma got a well deserved assist for his good work down the flanks on the night.





The closing stages of the match were exciting as the two sides pushed for the winning goal. However, Wits and City had to settle for a 1-1 stalemate in a pulsating encounter.