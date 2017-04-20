TEAM NEWS: Messi, Suarez & Neymar start as Barcelona attempt another great escape

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar all start in a near full-strength Barcelona team tasked with overturning a three-goal deficit against Juventus on Wednesday.

TEAM NEWS: Messi, Neymar & Suarez as Barca attempt another great escape

Atleti skipper Gabi backing Barca

The Brazilian rejoins his companions in attack after sitting out at the weekend against Real Sociedad due to suspension, which will still be in force for Sunday's Clasico against Real Madrid.

In the middle Luis Enrique also has the luxury of calling on his stars, with Sergio Busquets, Andres Iniesta and Ivan Rakitic making the cut.

Javier Mascherano is the coach's only major absence from the starting lineup, while Samuel Umtiti gets the nod to play alongside Gerard Pique in the centre of defence.

Juventus, meanwhile, start from the strongest of position after two Paulo Dybala goals inspired the Italians to a 3-0 win in the Champions League quarter-final first leg.

The Argentine repeats his role just behind Gonzalo Higuain in attack and is flanked again by Juan Cuadrado and Mario Mandzukic.

Indeed, Massimiliano Allegri has named an unchanged team for the decider, a game in which Dani Alves comes back to Camp Nou for the first time since leaving Barca in the summer.

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Iniesta; Messi, Suarez, Neymar.

Barcelona subs: Cillessen, Denis, Mascherano, Alcácer, Digne, Andre Gomes, Alena.

Juventus: Buffon; Dani Alves, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic; Cuadrado, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain.

Juventus subs: Neto, Lichtsteiner, Benatia, Barzagli, Asamoah, Lemina, Rincon.