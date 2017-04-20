Trevor James Morgan's resignation from East Bengal has led to a series of unfortunate events which hopefully will finally be put to rest after the Technical Committee decided against appointing a new manager for the remainder of the I-League season following an injury to Mridul Banerjee.





I-League 2017: East Bengal sticking on with Mridul Banerjee while Ranjan Chaudhuri assumes de facto charge

The three-member technical committee of Manoranjan Bhattacharya, Bhaskar Ganguly and Tushar Rakshit have decided to stick on with Banerjee who will remain head coach in name while recuperating his injury.





Afraid of incurring, even more, drama, the assistant coach - Ranjan Chaudhuri will be in the dugout overseeing the next two matches against Minerva Punjab and Mumbai FC.





While an AFC 'A license' is necessary for a head coach in the nation's top footballing league, no such requirements exist for the assistant who takes charge in case of non-availability of the manager due to unforeseen circumstances.





I-League CEO Sunando Dhar hinted at the same when Goal spoke to him.





"For whatever reason, if a coach is indisposed, sufficient time and leeway will be given to the club to find a replacement - about 7 to 10 days - and by that time the I-League would be over," said Dhar.





Chaudhuri was previously assistant to Trevor Morgan during his first stint with the Red and Golds earlier this decade. He stayed on in the same capacity under Armando Colaco, when Morgan first left East Bengal in 2013.





After the end of the 2013/14 season, Chaudhuri parted ways with the club and then went on to coach Mohammedan Sporting until last season.





Dhar also reiterated that AIFF had two trophies - an original and a replica ready and they would take a call of where to send what in case the league wasn't decided when Mohun Bagan travel to Aizawl on Saturday for the pivotal encounter.





The I-League awards ceremony too would be held at a later date and not on the last day of the league closing.