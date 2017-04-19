Mourinho: Martial has to start doing what I like

Jose Mourinho has told Anthony Martial that the forward must adapt to what his manager wants if he is to succeed at Manchester United.

Mourinho: Martial has to start doing what I want

Martial was not included in the squad to face Chelsea at the weekend, as Mourinho’s charges turned in arguably their finest performance under his management to win 2-0.

The France international has completed 90 minutes just three times in the Premier League this season, and Mourinho has now warned Martial that he must adapt if he is to thrive.

"We have been together for almost 10 months. The same way I know the players so much better now, the players should know me also much better now.

"The same way I know what the players like, I think the players also know what I like. The same way I have to go in the direction of the players, the players have also to come in my direction. That's the point.

"That's why Marcus Rashford, even without scoring goals, was always a player that I trust, always a player that I played, always a player that I support. Because he was always coming in the direction of what I want from a Manchester United player.

"Do I think Anthony is a player with great potential? Yes, I think. Do I think he can play successfully for me? Yes, I think. But he needs to give me things that I like very much."

United face Anderlecht in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final Thursday, with the aggregate scores poised at 1-1.

Mourinho insists there must be no complacency amongst his players, while he has also confirmed that Sergio Romero will start in goal, ahead of David De Gea.

"At a big club like Manchester United when you start the Europa League you probably don't have motivation that high, but at this stage it must be high.

"Romero is not my goalkeeper for the Europa League. He is my goalkeeper for tomorrow. He is the priority for the Europa League, but we have situations for David De Gea to play.

"If we don't concede a goal we are through, and that is good to know. Our record at home in the Premier League is not good but in the Europa League it's perfect."