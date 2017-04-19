Thomas Broich announces Brisbane Roar exit

Brisbane Roar's elimination final against Western Sydney Wanderers could be Thomas Broich's final home game in the A-League for the Queensland-based club after he revealed he will leave at the end of the season.

The German attacking midfielder has told the Courier-Mail that he had hopes for another contract, but with Roar unwilling to commit before the end of the season, Broich felt the need to pull the pin.

The 36-year-old had previously claimed he would retire at the end of the 2016-17 campaign but has changed his mind and wants to keep playing.

Unless Brisbane host the A-League grand final, which would require both Sydney FC and Melbourne Victory to lose their semi-finals, Broich will make his final A-League appearance at Suncorp Stadium in Roar's orange shirt on Friday night.

"[Coach John Aloisi] said at this point he didn't know whether he could offer me a new deal and how much he could offer me, so it left me in a really uncertain position," Broich told the Courier-Mail.

"While I totally respect that the club has to do what is has to do, I just cannot be in that kind of position.

"I thanked John for his honesty and made my call."

Broich added: "I understand about the club going forward.

"I'm 36 years old, so if they want to go for a younger player, then fair enough.

"I'm not going to stand in anyone's way."

Brisbane's football operations manager Craig Moore confirmed that Broich will leave the club and indicated keeping the veteran may have cost promising young midfielder Joe Caletti a spot next season.

"To come out before the finals game is a little bit disappointing because that is a real focus for the football club but we understand," Moore told Radio TAB.

"Thomas Broich is a legend of the football club and he's been unbelievable. We've got the utmost respect for him but at the end of the day football is a business and people come and go."

Moore added: "There is always an open-ended invitation to be involved with the football club in terms of what we're building moving forward with the academy and so on."

Broich was brought to the A-League by then-Roar coach Ange Postecoglou at the start of the 2010-11 season and has played 179 games for the club, helping them win three championships.

The former Borussia Monchengladbach, Cologne and Nuremburg midfielder is the only player to have won two Johnny Warren Medals in the A-League era as the best player in Australia's domestic league.

Broich won the award in 2011-12 and 2013-14, matching Mark Viduka, Paul Trimboli, Scott Chipperfield and Damian Mori, who all won the medal twice in the NSL.

This season, Broich has been rotated in and out of Brisbane's starting line-up but has still managed two goals and five assists.

He is level with Tommy Oar at the top of Roar's assists standings, while Broich also led the club for chances created and fouls won so far in 2016-17.

Broich could also play in front of Brisbane's faithful after this week's clash with Wanderers when Roar host Ulsan in the AFC Champions League on May 10.