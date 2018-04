Tianjin Teda 's John Mikel Obi switched to his role as a father by spending quality time with his twins as he battles back from his injury.

Mikel who is down with an abdominal strain missed his side's 3-0 to Guangzhou Evergrande on Saturday.

The Super Eagles skipper who is married to Russian Olga Diyachenko, shared a video of himself playing around with his two-year-old twins around the living room.