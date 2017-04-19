Cristiano Ronaldo has called on Real Madrid fans to stop whistling him at the Santiago Bernabeu following his match-winning display against Bayern Munich.

Ronaldo urges Real Madrid fans: Stop whistling me!

Ronaldo hit a hat-trick on Tuesday to add to the double he scored in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final, his goals helping to seal a 4-2 win in the Spanish capital and a 6-3 triumph on aggregate.

Ronaldo celebrated his first goal – a thumping header from a Casemiro cross – by putting a finger to his lips and turning towards the stands.

Ronaldo and the refs see Madrid through

The Portugal captain had been the subject of jeers during a frustrating opening hour of the match and he has urged those fans to treat him better.

"I just ask that they don't whistle me," he told Antena 3. "I always give my best, I work and I help Real Madrid. I didn't tell them to be quiet – never.

"But I take the positive things. The team was good, we played well and obviously I'm happy with the goals."