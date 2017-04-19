Liverpool’s Divock Origi has compared himself to a NFL wide receiver and Philippe Coutinho to a talismanic quarterback.

'I'm a wide receiver, Coutinho is the quarterback' - Origi reveals love of NFL

The Reds forward has been mingling with American Football stars during a promotional tour in the UK.

He admits to being a fan of gridiron and sees similarities between the role he fills for the Reds and Belgium and that taken on by the flashy show-stoppers on the other side of the Atlantic.

"If there was a wide receiver that'd be me - pace, strength and finishing skills," the 22-year-old said in the Daily Mirror.

"We have a lot of tactics at Liverpool, but I think the NFL have even more.

"They study tactics a little bit differently!

"Klopp focuses a lot on tactics, it's important of course. But in this game he puts an accent on playing on our intuition and just enjoying the game. You have to have a good mix.”

Origi also offered up Brazilian playmaker Coutinho as an ideal quarterback, along with Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson.

On the other side of the ball, he suggested that Croatian centre-half Dejan Lovren would make a quality linebacker due to his destructive qualities.

"If there was one player I wouldn't want to be tackled by, it'd be Dejan Lovren. He's very aggressive and makes some dangerous tackles.

"If I was to compare an English football player and an American football player, I think the American player would be stronger but the English player would be quicker.”

Origi has showcased his attacking quality on a regular basis this season, netting 10 times in 38 appearances across all competitions.