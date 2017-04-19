Akwa United new signing, Jamiu Alimi has revealed he enjoyed his welcome in Uyo but claims he is not expecting to start against MFM in a Week 19 Nigeria Professional Football League tie.

Jamiu Alimi pleased with Akwa United welcome

The former defender completed a mid-season move from Kano Pillars and he had his first training with the Promise Keepers on Monday.

“It is a pleasant one for me, I am glad that I've made this move because it's what I've been waiting for, to help myself and my career it's the right time to move,” Alimi told Goal.

“I received a warm welcome on arrival at Akwa United. I know a couple of players there but everyone did welcome me well.

“I expect a good game against MFM, the target in this match is the three points.”

“I had my first training on Monday but the coach will decide if I will be on the match day squad but regardless of what happens I will wish the team well and cheer on for the three points."