Masilela will be ready for SuperSport United, confirm Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that Tsepo Masilela is struggling with a thigh strain, but the medical team expects the full-back to be ready for the Nedbank Cup match against SuperSport United.

There were concerns over Masilela's fitness following his apparent injury which forced Steve Komphela to substitute him in the 1-0 win over Chippa United last weekend.

"Tsepo has a thigh strain," physiotherapist Dave Milner told the Amakhosi website.

"He is expected to be fine in the coming days. He will require some rest to help him with recovery to full training," he confirmed.

Meanwhile, Komphela admitted that the congested fixture list which has seen them play four matches in the last 14 days is starting to take its toll on his players.

However, he is confident that they can cope until the end of the season without any problems.

"We are currently getting the bodies back into shape," said Komphela on Tuesday.

"We will work in steps to get the lads ready for the next match. It is not easy but, they (pointing at the players) look very good," concluded the Amakhosi mentor.