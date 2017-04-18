Adipah optimistic Wa All Stars will defend title

Wa All Stars manager Enos Adipah believes his side have what it takes to win a second consecutive Ghana Premier League title this season.

No club has won the title back to back since 2013.

The defending champions are having a poor start to the campaign, however, Adipah feels they have the quality to recover and bounce back.

"I hope you know that majority of my current crop of players are new to the Ghana Premier League and they are developing gradually,” Adipah said.

"We're still on course and with the victory over Kotoko on Sunday, it will help my boys to improve mentally and physically."

"We can successfully defend the Ghana Premier League title even though we've had an unimpressive start to the season. We will surely recover from the slow start and top the log very soon with hard work and dedication. This is something possible to achieve as the players hit top form," he added.

All Stars currently sit sixth on the log with 17 points and they have one outstanding game against Great Olympics, due to their participation in the Wafu tournament last month in Senegal.