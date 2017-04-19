Paul Pogba is no stranger to the north west of England, but by the sounds of it his Manchester accent could still do with some work.

VIDEO: 'You're not from here pal' - Pogba in hilarious Manchester accent fail

Having moved to Manchester as a teenager, Pogba spent two years at the club before switching to Juventus, returning at the start of the current season for a world-record transfer fee.

The former Juventus man decided to try out his best Liam Gallagher impression in the dressing room, and later shared the results on Instagram.

"You're not from Manchester mate," he tells an unidentified team-mate, as he does up his boots.

Does the midfielder pull the accent off? Watch the video above to find out!