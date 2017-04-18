New Caf President graces Kenya v Malawi friendly

New Caf President Ahmad Ahmad was in attendance as Harambee Stars battled Malawi in a friendly on Tuesday.

The Caf supremo, who toppled long serving Issa Hayatou, was welcomed to Kenya by Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa and driven straight to Machakos for the friendly.

Goal is however, yet to establish the reason behind Ahmad's visit that comes just a few weeks after the African body held their elections. Meanwhile, Posta Rangers custodian Patrick Matasi started in goal for Harambee Stars in the friendly shielded by Jockins Atudo, Robinson Kamura, Bolton Omwenga and Simon Mbugua.

Duncan Otieno was deployed in the midfield alongside Victor Majid with Masita Masuta leading the attack.

Kenya XI: Patrick Matasi, Jockins Atudo, Bolton Omwenga, Robinson Kamura, Simon Mbugua, Duncan Otieno, Victor Majid, Samuel Onyango, Kennedy Otieno, Darius Msagha, Calvin Odongo.

Subs: James Saruni, Brian Birgen, Collins Odhiambo, Geoffrey Kataka, Shami Mwinyi, Daniel Mwaura, Morven otinya, Chrispinus Onyango, David Mwangi, Amos Asembeka, Masita Masuta