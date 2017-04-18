Katsina United won’t have it easy, says Plateau United’s Golbe

Plateau United skipper, Elisha Golbe has hinted that Katsina United won’t have it easy on Wednesday despite their show of respect for all their topflight opponents in the league this season.

He said the Peace Boys are eager to return to the top of the league table and that one of their objectives is to ensure that they pick maximum points against the Chanji Boys and await other results which they hope will be in their favour.

“We are preparing seriously for the game with Katsina United because it is our desire to return to the top of the league table after the final game of the first round. We respect all our opponents including our Wednesday foes but we are determined to pick the home points and focus on our remaining outstanding game against Enugu Rangers,” Golbe explained to Goal.

Plateau United are second on the log with 32 points from 17 games and are only a point behind the league leaders, MFM who will be playing away to Akwa United in another mid week clash in Uyo.