AFC Leopards head coach Stewart Hall is confident that his side can win many upcoming matches.

AFC Leopards aiming at more wins in the league

The Big Cats edged out Muhoroni Youth 1-0 on Sunday but the English man says his team is yet to do better. He insists that the Muhoroni Youth victory was not satisfactory since a number of his key players were absent with injuries.

“We are still not where we need to be. Even though we won, we didn’t play our best game and that is because we have had to change our play due to the numerous injuries we have had. Two of the players should be fit by the end of this week including Paul Kiongera – who is such an experienced and valuable player to this team - so I hope for better results in the coming games, if you get what I mean,” he told kpl.co.ke.

AFC Leopards will play against Thika United on Sunday 23.