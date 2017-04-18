Bayern: The days of crazy €105 million Pogba deals are finished

Bayern Munich technical director Michael Reschke believes there will be fewer big-money transfers such as Paul Pogba's €105 million move to Manchester United in the future.

Bayern supremo predicts fewer Pogba-like deals

The France international became the most expensive player in the world when he left Juventus in favour of a return to Old Trafford ahead of the 2016-17 campaign, but many expect Pogba to lose that title as transfer fees continue to rise.

Nevertheless, Reschke predicts there will be now be fewer deals of such value as the best players are already at the top clubs, and they are unwilling to sell their stars.

"There was one transfer in excess of €100m last season, Pogba, and maybe you could mention Gonzalo Higuain in the same bracket with €90m," Reschke told El Pais.

"But I predict fewer transfers of that stature in the future. Big clubs simply do not want to sell their best players. And the best players are already at these clubs.

"They only leave when their contract expires, like Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Dani Alves. Maybe you are able to buy someone when he only has one more year left on his contract.

"The best players are already at Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico [Madrid], the big Premier League clubs, Bayern, Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain."