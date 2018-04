TEAM NEWS: Okumbi names squad for Malawi friendly

Harambee Stars head coach Stanley Okumbi has unveiled his squad to play The Flames of Malawi.

Patrick Matasi starts in goal and he will be shielded by Jockins Atudo, Robinson Kamura, Bolton Omwenga and Simon Mbugua.Duncan Otieno will be playing in the midfield alongside Victor Majid with Masita Masuta leading the attack.

Kenya XI: Patrick Matasi, Jockins Atudo, Bolton Omwenga, Robinson Kamura, Simon Mbugua, Duncan Otieno, Victor Majid, Samuel Onyango, Kennedy Otieno, Darius Msagha, Calvin Odongo.

Subs: James Saruni, Brian Birgen, Collins Odhiambo, Geoffrey Kataka, Shami Mwinyi, Daniel Mwaura, Morven otinya, Chrispinus Onyango, David Mwangi, Amos Asembeka, Masita Masuta