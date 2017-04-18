Didier Drogba, Frank Lampard, Petr Cech, Ricardo Carvalho, Michael Essien, Joe Cole, Ashley Cole, Michael Ballack, John Obi Mikel, Branislav Ivanovic and now John Terry - Chelsea's greatest ever team will finally be dismantled in the summer.

Chelsea's last man standing Terry will be missed more than you think

Terry's best and worst Chelsea moments

Terry will leave as the greatest of them all after 22 years as a Chelsea player, breaking in under Gianluca Vialli and ultimately earning 14 major honours in 713 appearances and counting.

He has more trophies than the entire Arsenal line up and he is the Premier League's all-time top scoring defender. He is the last defender to win the PFA Player of the Year and he is the player with the most best defender awards in Europe.

Most importantly though, he is Chelsea through and through. He remained a constant fixture of a team where £20 million, £30 million and even £50 million players came and went. He was also a constant as managers changed on a regular basis - and there were a lot of managers, 15 of them, to be precise.

Chelsea were in flux as Roman Abramovich's revolution created a chaotic atmosphere. Terry provided continuity and leadership at the club in that time with each manager realising just how good he was. Only his fourteenth manager took him out of the first team as Antonio Conte looked to others as he hit the age of 35.

Under Terry and his team-mates, Chelsea challenged the dominance that Manchester United and Arsenal had entrenched into the Premier League for many years.

They now have a place at the top table of both English and European football for the foreseeable future. They even became the first club in London to win the Champions League and they will probably do it for a second time before their local rivals too. It was the most successful era in the club's history.

He will fall short of Ron "Chopper" Harris' appearance record but his legacy will last as long as Chelsea exist - as he was the captain who lifted the Blues' first league title for 50 years. The celebrations were emotional as Chelsea brought back memories of teams gone by after beating Bolton in 2005.

He is respected at all levels of the club and he is now getting the send off that he deserves but his presence at Cobham will be sorely missed. Terry provides support, advice and influence within their Surrey base. He keeps an eye on everything from the youth teams to the successful women's team and his passion means that he does all this with ease, while also helping the first team squad.

Conte hasn't had to call upon his captain, leader, legend all that much but he wanted to keep him around in his first season at the club. The Italian will be glad that he was able to work with Terry and may call him back once his playing days are done - as leaders like him don't come around all too often in any walk of life.

Terry almost left Chelsea last summer but Conte fought to keep him around and he has aided the transition of what could be a stable new beginning for the club - after a decade of turbulence.

Gary Cahill has somewhat taken over from Terry wearing the armband in Conte's starting line up this season. The likes of David Luiz, Cesar Azpilicueta, Eden Hazard and Cesc Fabregas also provide leadership but all their efforts combined can't compare to what Terry brings.

Terry's stunning PL career in stats

It will take all of them and some great management from Conte to continue the winning mentality that Terry helped build at the club in his decades at the club. It is a harder task than it may seem though as Terry has always been the character that set the standard for others to follow.

He is full of passion, desire and talent which helped Chelsea grow into a team that demands success and he will be sorely missed.