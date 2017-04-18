Roar 'hitting straps' ahead of Wanderers rematch

Brisbane Roar are out to break records in the 2016-17 A-League finals and gain a measure of revenge on their opponents Western Sydney Wanderers on Friday night.

Roar will host the Wanderers with memories of their extra-time heartbreaker against the same opposition last season still fresh.

Brisbane led Western Sydney 3-0 early in the semi-final clash at Wanderland, before eventually losing 5-4 in extra-time.

"If we actually look back, we were quite lucky to go 3-0 up," Roar striker Jamie Maclaren - who scored twice that night - said on Monday.

"You could say 'revenge' but they're a good side, let's not forget that.

"For us it's business as usual. We're hitting our straps at a good time."

Brisbane and Melbourne Victory could become the first club to win four grand finals this season, with Roar set to meet the Big V in the semi-finals if they overcome Western Sydney this week.

Roar would also be the first club from outside the top two to emerge triumphant in the 12-year history of the A-League if they were to go on and become champions.

"That statistic is just motivation for us," said Maclaren.

"These sorts of things are there to be broken."

Roar go into the finals full of confidence after Sunday's 4-3 win over Wellington Phoenix, which saw John Aloisi's side trail 3-1 at the break.

"Finals are a different ball game," said Brett Holman, who scored twice against Wellington.

"The last few weeks have been tough because the top two has been virtually decided for some time.

"But now it's a new competition and anything can happen."

No club has won more finals matches than Brisbane (12) in the history of the A-League, while Roar have never lost a home final.

But Brisbane will need to win at least one and probably two finals on the road to lift the championship trophy this season.

Roar will host the grand final if they beat Victory in Melbourne and Sydney FC lose the other semi-final.