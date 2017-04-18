El-Kanemi Warriors’ George Michael says his side will claim maximum points in their Nigeria Professional Football League encounter against ABS FC at the El Kanemi Stadium on Wednesday.

El-Kanemi Warriors' Michael targets victory against ABS

The Maiduguri-based side suffered a 3-0 defeat to MFM FC in their last Nigerian topflight encounter in Lagos, and the captain is confident will score a lot of goals to give them advantage on the log.

“We are ready to face ABS after the loss in Lagos against MFM in our last game,” Michael told Goal.

“We have been working hard to make sure we get our three points first and then score a lot of goals on Wednesday.”

George also admitted that he was disappointed with the outcome in Lagos against the Olukoya Boys, saying they came with the aim of picking at least a point in that game, but ended up conceding three goals.

“Truly, I was highly disappointed conceding three goals in a match where we were expecting to get at least a point, but that’s they game of football, sometimes things don't go as planned but we were very slow in our marking that day against a team with so many young and mobile players.”

He also added that his side are not doing badly considering their position on the log, but insisted that they will continue to work hard in order to reach the summit of the table, which is their target for the season.

“Yes looking at the league so far, the team is doing well ranking among the top three, but we are still pushing for the top spot on the table,'' he continued.

“And I can assure you that with hard work and self believe, we can achieve our aim at the end of the season.

“We have already signed Chibuzo Okonkwo from FC IfeanyiUbah, and Dele Olorundare from Abia Warriors, but I don’t have the full details of others at the moment.