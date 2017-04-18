Sone Aluko registered his first goal after three games to help Fulham brush aside Aston Villa 3-1 in an English Championship game played at Craven Cottage.

Aluko’s strike powers Fulham into Premier League play-off spot

The Nigerian got his side’s second goal in the 56th minute to help Slaviša Jokanović’s side move into the play-off zone.

Aluko’s acrobatic volley off Floyd Ayite’s cross gave Fulham the lead after Jack Grealish had levelled Ryan Sessegnon’s opener before Neeskens Kebano sealed the win in the 62nd minute.



56' Ayite's cross finds Aluko who's volley hits Johnstone but still goes over the line 2-1 #FFC — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) April 17, 2017

With this victory, the Cottagers jump to sixth on the English Championship log with 73 points from 43 games.

They travel to Kirklees Stadium on April 22 for their fixture against third placed Huddersfield Town as they intensify their return to the English Premier League.

For Aluko, he has featured in 42 appearances this season with eight goals to his credit.