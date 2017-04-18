News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Same old Spurs see Man United into final
Same old Spurs see Manchester United into final

Aluko’s strike powers Fulham into Premier League play-off spot

Goal.com
Goal.com /

Sone Aluko registered his first goal after three games to help Fulham brush aside Aston Villa 3-1 in an English Championship game played at Craven Cottage.

Aluko’s strike powers Fulham into Premier League play-off spot

Aluko’s strike powers Fulham into Premier League play-off spot

The Nigerian got his side’s second goal in the 56th minute to help Slaviša Jokanović’s side move into the play-off zone.

Aluko’s acrobatic volley off  Floyd Ayite’s cross gave Fulham the lead after Jack Grealish had levelled Ryan Sessegnon’s opener before Neeskens Kebano sealed the win in the 62nd minute.



With this victory, the Cottagers jump to sixth on the English Championship log with 73 points from 43 games.

They travel to Kirklees Stadium on April 22 for their fixture against third placed Huddersfield Town as they intensify their return to the English Premier League.

For Aluko, he has featured in 42 appearances this season with eight goals to his credit.

 

Back To Top