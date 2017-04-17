Antonio Valencia has dedicated Manchester United’s 2-0 victory over Chelsea to those Ecuadorians who suffered following an earthquake in his homeland a year earlier.

Valencia dedicates Man Utd victory to Ecuador earthquake victims

Goals from Marcus Rashford and Ander Herrera secured three points for Jose Mourinho’s men at Old Trafford as they closed to within four points of a Champions League place, but the 31-year-old had his homeland in mind after the game.

Posting on Instagram, he said: “1 year of the earthquake in Ecuador, I want to dedicate today's result to the people of my country.”











A 1 año del terremoto en Ecuador, quiero dedicar este triunfo a ese pueblo que se unió. @manchesterunited 1 year of the earthquake in Ecuador, I want to dedicate today's result to the people of my country @manchesterunited A post shared by antoniovalencia2525 (@antoniovalencia2525) on Apr 16, 2017 at 12:56pm PDT





On April 16, 2016, a huge quake struck the western coast of the right-back's homeland, leaving over 660 dead and nearly 17,000 injured.

It was the country’s worst natural disaster since 1949 and left many thousands without homes and an estimated $3 billion of damage was done.