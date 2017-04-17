Arjen Robben believes that Bayern Munich still have hope of ousting Real Madrid in the Champions League, despite facing a 2-1 deficit from the first leg.

‘We must score our first chance’ – Robben on Bayern’s Real Madrid challenge

The German champions scored first at the Allianz Arena through Arturo Vidal, but a missed penalty from the Chile star shortly before the break opened the door for the Spaniards to battle back. Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed a double as Madrid claimed an advantage as they return to the Santiago Bernabeu in midweek.

Confidence in the Bayern camp might have been hit by a scoreless draw against Leverkusen in the Bundesliga at the weekend, but the veteran winger remains positive.

“The first chance we get on Tuesday, we have to score!” the 33-year-old explained to Bild. “We can’t show less than we did in Munich. We’ll prepare ourselves well. We’ll play our game in Madrid.”

Carlo Ancelotti’s men face something of a crisis in the heart of their defence, where Mats Hummels, Jerome Boateng and Javi Martinez are all struggling, but Robben refuses to use that as an excuse.

“No matter who is on the pitch, we will have a good team. We trust in each other, that’s the most important thing,” he said.

Bayern have lost their last three meetings against Zinedine Zidane’s side, though they did oust them from the Champions League on penalties at the Bernabeu in season 2011-12. However, they had won the first leg 2-1 on that occasion.

