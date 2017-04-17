Egyptian Premier League side Zamalek could face punishment after failing to turn up for a crucial match against rivals Maqassa.

Zamalek fail to show up for crucial Egyptian Premier League clash

Chelsea risk title implosion

After waiting 20 minutes after the scheduled 19:00 kick-off at Cairo's Petrosport Stadium, the referee abandoned the match with Maqassa the only team present. Meanwhile, Zamalek were training at their club headquarters.

The clubs had agreed to postpone the match two days previously to avoid having it take place during Coptic Easter celebrations, but the league reacted angrily, saying the clubs couldn't independently reschedule the match and insisting it go on as scheduled.

Bartra released from hospital

"The relevant authorities stressed that the match will go ahead on Sunday at 7:00PM as scheduled at Cairo's Petrosport Stadium behind closed doors," a statement from the Egyptian Football Association read.

Zamalek have lost four consecutive matches, making a run at the title unlikely and even casting doubt over qualification for the African Champions League, while Maqassa sit second behind leaders Al Ahly.