It has become part of footballing parlance that referees are only human and mistakes are to be expected, but still supporters are quick to slate officials if things do not go their way.

Herrera handball? Costa red card? Referee Madley slammed for Man Utd vs Chelsea display

This was no different for Bobby Madley, who managed to anger both sets of fans during Manchester United's 2-0 win over leaders Chelsea.

The referee first missed a clear handball from United's Ander Herrera in the build-up to Marcus Rashford's opening goal.

Chelsea striker Diego Costa was then fortunate not to be sent off on a number of occasions.

The Spain forward first shoved Eric Bailly into the post in the opening stages before picking up a booking for a late challenge on Paul Pogba.

That did not deter him in making a nuisance of himself, however, and replays suggested Costa swung an elbow towards Marcos Rojo during one of the pair's many duels at Old Trafford.

