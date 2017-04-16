Robert Lewandowski returned to training on Sunday, providing Bayern Munich with a significant boost ahead of the Champions League quarter-final second leg against Real Madrid.

Lewandowski returns to Bayern training before Real Madrid showdown

Ozil: Bayern loss one of my darkest hours

Bayern will travel to the Santiago Bernabeu needing to overturn a 2-1 deficit on Tuesday after Cristiano Ronaldo's double sunk Carlo Ancelotti's men on home turf last week.

Lewandowski missed that defeat with a shoulder injury and was also absent for Saturday's 0-0 Bundesliga draw at Bayer Leverkusen.

But the Poland striker will be back to lead the line for Bayern in midweek as they seek to end Madrid's bid to become the first club to retain the title.

"I'm fine. I'm very pleased I was able to take part in training today. Everything's okay," Lewandowski told Bayern's official website.

Lewandowski has scored 26 league goals in the 2016-17 campaign, while he's managed seven in eight appearances in the Champions League.