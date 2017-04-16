Both Zoo Kericho and Sofapaka head coaches have named their finest teams to play against each other in a Kenyan Premier League match set for Sunday at Kericho Green Stadium.

Zoo Kericho, Sofapaka parade teams for league match

Head coach Sammy Okoth has made a slight adjustment to his team elevating Namasakha Danson and Obayi William in place of Ondati Kepha and Amulunda Nixon.

On the other hand, Sofapaka head coach Sam Ssimbwa has also handed starting berths to Maurice Odipo and Kennedy Oduor as Johnson Bagoole and Mohamed Kilume drop to the bench.

Top defender Humphrey Okoti is still out nursing a knee injury as Augustine Etemesi make to the bench for the first time.

Zoo Kericho: Misikhu Vincent, 6.Ligare Johnstone, 27. Obayi William, 12. Kipyegon Isaac, 39. Ouma Dominic, 13. Sindani Sabiri, 18.Gichana Geofrey, 5. Madoya Mike, 16. Namasakha Danson, 22. Nicholas Kipkirui, 10. Odhiambo Bernard

Subs: 1.Koko Samuel, 31.Akiya Stanlaus, 28. Otieno Dennis, 36.Oile Martin 17. Omondi Dennis, 35. Ernest Kipkoech 15 Odour Kelvin

Sofapaka: Mathias Kigonya (GK), George Maelo, Jaffar Gichuki, Jonathan Mugabi, Kennedy Oduor, Maurice Odipo (c), Paul Odhiambo, Moses Odhiambo, Okare Ezekiel, Charles Okwemba, Wanok Pate.

Subs: George Opiyo (GK) Mohamed Kilume, Johnson Bagoole, Michael Oduor, Charles Melubo, Edmond Kwanya, Augustine Etemesi.