A-League premiers Sydney FC rounded off their record-breaking regular season by setting a new all-time points record thanks to a 2-0 win over Newcastle Jets.

A-League Review: Premiers Sydney set new points record

A guard of honour for Sydney from the Newcastle players preceded a goalless first half, in which Alex Wilkinson headed against the bar for the Sky Blues and Andrew Nabbout sidefooted a penalty wide for the Jets after Rhyan Grant fouled Andrew Hoole.

Berisha makes A-League history

The breakthrough came for Sydney in the 56th minutes – Milos Ninkovic on hand to convert Filip Holosko's low cross.

Captain Alex Brosque volleyed home to make the win safe three minutes from time and ensure he would lift the premiers' plate with a record haul of 66 points to Sydney's name, outstripping Brisbane's previous best mark of 65 – set in a 30-game season in 2011 as opposed to the current 27-match format.

However, Ninkovic limping off with a knock to his left leg a fortnight ahead of the semi-finals provided a measure of concern before the celebrations got underway.

Neighbours Western Sydney Wanderers are assured of a top-six spot and battled back from two goals down to secure a 2-2 draw against last season's champions Adelaide United.

Wanderers boss Tony Popovic rung the changes with an eye on the post-season and Marcelo Carrusca put Adelaide ahead from the spot before Dylan McGowan made it 2-0 from Sergio Cirio's 38th-minute corner.

United goalkeeper Eugene Galekovic kept out a Nico Martinez penalty on the cusp of half-time but visiting captain Dimas headed in to reduce the arrears after the hour.

Iacopo La Rocca inauspiciously brought down Shannon Cole to give away his second spot kick of the evening and Steven Lustica succeeded where Martinez failed.