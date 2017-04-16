Rakitic insists Barcelona can overturn Juventus deficit

Ivan Rakitic has pleaded with Barcelona's fans to stick by the team as they attempt to achieve another famous comeback in the Champions League when they host Juventus.

Midfielder Rakitic played the full 90 minutes on Saturday as Lionel Messi inspired Barca to a 3-2 LaLiga win over Real Sociedad to keep the title race alive, with leaders Real Madrid up next in the top flight.

The result provided solid preparation for Wednesday's encounter with Serie A giants Juve, who lead 3-0 from the first leg of the quarter-final tie.

But although the situation appears bleak for Barca, Rakitic has vowed that the Catalan club can take inspiration from their miraculous turnaround against Paris Saint-Germain in the last round, when they lost the first leg 4-0.

"If we play in this way, we can do what we have done in other games – like the one against Paris Saint Germain, for example," Rakitic told Movistar+.

"In any case, we trust ourselves and our fans can trust us too."

Sociedad, themselves hunting a European qualification spot for next term, provided stern opposition at Camp Nou, netting twice late in a thrilling first half to apply pressure to their hosts.

And Rakitic acknowledged that Barca have plenty to improve as they head into the final six games of the season three points behind LaLiga leaders Madrid.

"It was a very hard-fought win," added the Croatian.

"Sociedad are a team that has personality and they want the ball. We had chances to make more goals, but it was a good match

"It's true that we have to improve something, but the important thing in these games is to continue winning. We are very happy for the victory, we have to continue in this way."