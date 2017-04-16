Kenyan striker Jesse Were scored the third goal for Zesco United in their 3-0 win against Nigerian Enugu Rangers during a Caf Confederation Cup match played on Saturday.

Kenyan striker Jesse Were scores in Zesco United win

The win see the Zambian club advance to the group stage of the tournament with a 5-2 aggregate margin having registered a 2-2 draw against Enugu Rangers in their first leg meeting.

On Saturday, John Ching’andu scored twice in the first-half; the first goal being in the 25th minute and the second coming 14 minutes later.

Former Tusker forward Jesse Were then came to make it 3-0 in the 62nd minute to seal the sweet victory.

Ulinzi Stars, who were the Kenya’s representatives, crashed out of the tournament in the first round at the hands of Egyptian giants Smouha.

Zesco United: Jacob Banda, Daut Musekwa, Fackson Kapumbu, Ben Adama Banh, David Owino Odhiambo , Kondwani Mtonga, Dave Daka, Anthony Akumu, Jesse Jackson Were, Idris Mbombo, John Chingandu.

Subs: Lameck Nyangu, Mwape Mwelwa, Marcel Kalonda, Maybin Kalengo, Lazarous Kambole, Patrick Kongolo, Bernard Mapili.