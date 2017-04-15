The energy that enables Chelsea's N'Golo Kante to "run for 11 players" is his best asset, according to Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

Pogba: Kante is everywhere - he runs for 11 players

The France international team-mates will go head to head when United host Premier League leaders Chelsea at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Pogba believes Kante's productivity has been a key component in the west London club's surge to a seven-point lead at the Premier League summit.

The United star lauded his compatriot's work rate, which has no doubt contributed to his PFA Players' Player of the Year nomination, stating he seems to be everywhere on the pitch.

"Everybody knows that N'Golo Kante can run for 11 players – that's his best quality," Pogba told MUTV.

"He gets the ball and plays simple. When the manager tells him something, he will do it and he will do it perfectly.

"He's one of the biggest players for Chelsea. He makes the difference because, to be honest, when you see when they lose the ball, he will lose the ball three times and win the ball back four times!

"He's everywhere! He's a big player."