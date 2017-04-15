Mamelodi Sundowns in talks with youth development coach Farouk Khan

According to reports, former Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Farouk Khan, has held talks with Mamelodi Sundowns’ president Patrice Motsepe over a potential consultancy role at the club. Khan is regarded as one of the country’s top development coaches, following his work with his academy, Stars of Africa.

Khan has been instrumental in the development of many of South Africa’s star players. Players such as Tokelo Rantie, May Mahlangu and most recently, Bafana Bafana starlet Luther Singh have all come through the ranks, under the tutelage of Khan.

It was believed that Chiefs were eager to lure their former employee back to the club as they hoped to rejuvenate their development programme. However, the Amakhosi have been dragging their feet over the move and this has reportedly allowed Masandawana to swoop in.

Despite Sundowns’ interest in the coach, negotiations are in the initial stages, but Khan has reportedly expressed interest in the job.

If Khan is to join the Tshwane giants, he will be a welcome addition to an already successful academy. The Brazilians’ development side were recently crowned MultiChoice Diski Champions and the success of the side has seen the likes of defender Motjeka Madisha rewarded with a place in the senior team.