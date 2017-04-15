Gor Mahia head coach Ze Maria is aware of how their opponents Sony Sugar will play in a league match set for Saturday at Moi Stadium, Kisumu.

Ze Maria: We know how Sony Sugar will play

With few hours into the game, the Brazilian says Sony Sugar will only wait to ambush K’Ogalo with a view of scoring opportunistic goals but he asserts that his boys will strive to remain focused on the need to win the match.

"It will be a very difficult game because, as always, it will be a team that will defend and play in our mistakes. But we will be much focused and seek victory, which is our only goal," he told the club’s official facebook page.

His statement has been echoed by Captain Musa Mohammed, who has promised that his colleagues will do their best in the match.

"We are expecting a tough game but like always, we will offer our best to achieve the best. We will take the game to them and no holding back. We are well prepared for the match."

Gor Mahia are currently at the league’s summit with nine points from four matches.